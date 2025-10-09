Pope Leo XIV Addresses Global Media Executives

Pope Leo XIV addressed executives from major global news agencies in a significant event at the Vatican. The Pope highlighted the critical role media plays in shaping public discourse and called for a renewed commitment to truth and integrity.

In his speech, he emphasized the importance of ethical journalism in an age where misinformation can quickly spread. Pope Leo XIV urged media leaders to be custodians of truth, fostering unity rather than division.

The address underscored the media's responsibility in promoting a just and informed society, reminding those present of their influence on public perception and community cohesion.

(With inputs from agencies.)