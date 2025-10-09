Left Menu

Honoring Ratan Tata: A Tribute by Andhra Pradesh Leaders

On the first death anniversary of Ratan Tata, leaders N Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute to the industrialist and visionary. They highlighted Tata's influence as a compassionate humanitarian and industry titan whose legacy continues to inspire generations globally and contributes to national growth.

Leaders from Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy, paid homage to the late industrial magnate Ratan Tata on the first anniversary of his passing.

In posts on the social media platform 'X', Naidu lauded Tata as a visionary leader and humanitarian, whose influence spans industries and generations.

Similarly, Reddy honored Tata as a central figure in India's growth story, recognizing his vision and humility that marked his legendary status.

