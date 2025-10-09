Honoring Ratan Tata: A Tribute by Andhra Pradesh Leaders

Leaders from Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Mohan Reddy, paid homage to the late industrial magnate Ratan Tata on the first anniversary of his passing.

In posts on the social media platform 'X', Naidu lauded Tata as a visionary leader and humanitarian, whose influence spans industries and generations.

Similarly, Reddy honored Tata as a central figure in India's growth story, recognizing his vision and humility that marked his legendary status.