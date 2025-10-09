India's 'He-Man': Remembering Varinder Singh Ghuman
Varinder Singh Ghuman, a noted professional bodybuilder and actor, passed away from a heart attack at 41. Renowned for his roles in films alongside Salman Khan and his success in bodybuilding championships, Ghuman was praised for his contributions to fitness and recognized as 'the pride of Punjab' by politicians across India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Renowned professional bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman has passed away at the age of 41, following a heart attack, his family confirmed on Thursday.
Mourning the demise, prominent figures across political divides extolled his contributions to the fields of fitness and cinema.
Ghuman's untimely demise occurred at a private hospital in Amritsar. Known for starring alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in 'Tiger-3' and clinching prestigious bodybuilding titles, Ghuman's work resonated beyond the silver screen, earning him the moniker 'He-Man of India.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Varinder Singh Ghuman
- bodybuilder
- actor
- Punjab
- Salman Khan
- Tiger-3
- heart attack
- fame
- famous
- legacy
Advertisement