Left Menu

India's 'He-Man': Remembering Varinder Singh Ghuman

Varinder Singh Ghuman, a noted professional bodybuilder and actor, passed away from a heart attack at 41. Renowned for his roles in films alongside Salman Khan and his success in bodybuilding championships, Ghuman was praised for his contributions to fitness and recognized as 'the pride of Punjab' by politicians across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:04 IST
India's 'He-Man': Remembering Varinder Singh Ghuman
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned professional bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman has passed away at the age of 41, following a heart attack, his family confirmed on Thursday.

Mourning the demise, prominent figures across political divides extolled his contributions to the fields of fitness and cinema.

Ghuman's untimely demise occurred at a private hospital in Amritsar. Known for starring alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in 'Tiger-3' and clinching prestigious bodybuilding titles, Ghuman's work resonated beyond the silver screen, earning him the moniker 'He-Man of India.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam BJP Shapes 2026 Election Strategy in Key Meeting

Assam BJP Shapes 2026 Election Strategy in Key Meeting

 India
2
India's Bold Step in Biodiversity: The National Red List Assessment Initiative

India's Bold Step in Biodiversity: The National Red List Assessment Initiati...

 India
3
Royal Rally: King Charles and Prince William Lead Climate Charge

Royal Rally: King Charles and Prince William Lead Climate Charge

 United Kingdom
4
In Memory of Justice: Robert Badinter's Legacy at the Pantheon

In Memory of Justice: Robert Badinter's Legacy at the Pantheon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025