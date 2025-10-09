India's 'He-Man': Remembering Varinder Singh Ghuman

Renowned professional bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman has passed away at the age of 41, following a heart attack, his family confirmed on Thursday.

Mourning the demise, prominent figures across political divides extolled his contributions to the fields of fitness and cinema.

Ghuman's untimely demise occurred at a private hospital in Amritsar. Known for starring alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in 'Tiger-3' and clinching prestigious bodybuilding titles, Ghuman's work resonated beyond the silver screen, earning him the moniker 'He-Man of India.'

(With inputs from agencies.)