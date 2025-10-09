Left Menu

Amitav Ghosh: Beyond the Nobel

Amitav Ghosh, an acclaimed Indian English novelist, wasn't awarded the Nobel Prize, a fact viewed as inconsequential by his admirers. Despite this, his literary works continue to captivate readers around the globe. Hungarian novelist Laszlo Krasznahorkai won the Nobel for literature in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-10-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 23:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Indian author Amitav Ghosh's absence from recent Nobel Prize in literature honors hasn't dented his fervent readership. Fans and fellow literati continue to celebrate his contributions, emphasizing the lasting impact of his work.

The Nobel recognition was awarded to Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai, known for his unique literary style characterized by lengthy, thought-provoking sentences. His victory in 2025 highlights his 'compelling and visionary oeuvre.'

Literary giants like Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay and Pracheta Gupta comment that the prestige of the Nobel, while significant, doesn't overshadow the intrinsic value and widespread appeal of Ghosh's literary contributions.

