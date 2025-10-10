Left Menu

Songs of Forgotten Trees: Cinematic Poetry Concludes IFFS 2025

The Indian Film Festival of Sydney concludes with Anuparna Roy's 'Songs of Forgotten Trees'. Praised for its lyrical exploration of memory and resilience, the film features two migrant women's evolving relationship. The IFFS celebrates Indian cinema with films, conversations, and masterclasses at its 11th edition.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Film Festival of Sydney will culminate with the screening of 'Songs of Forgotten Trees', an acclaimed work by award-winning filmmaker Anuparna Roy, announced the festival organizers this Friday. The film, which recently won Roy the prestigious Orizzonti Award for best director at the 2025 Venice International Film Festival, is set to have its Australian premiere during the festival's closing night on October 12.

'Songs of Forgotten Trees' is hailed as a poetic and reflective exploration of themes such as memory, resilience, and the intrinsic connection between humans and nature. Mitu Lange, the festival director, noted that the selection of Roy's film serves as a suitable finale for the festival's landmark edition, emphasizing its capacity to evoke, provoke, and heal.

The film, featuring Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel, follows the evolving story of two migrant women in Mumbai. The narrative of 'Songs of Forgotten Trees' centers on Thooya, a migrant aspiring actress using her beauty and wit to navigate the city's challenges. As she sublets an upscale apartment to Swetha, another migrant employed in the corporate sector, the women begin to uncover a deeper connection that traverses personal histories, desires, and emotional wounds.

