Debating Decency: Prathibha's Call for Propriety in Public Life

CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha recently voiced concerns over the growing trend of inviting scantily clad film stars for public inaugurations. Speaking at the 34th anniversary of the Eruva Nalanda Arts and Cultural Forum in Kayamkulam, she lamented society's 'madness' towards cinema celebrities and called for more decent dress codes at such events.

Prathibha criticized what she perceives as a 'new culture' that has enraptured the people of Kerala. The MLA urged a change, insisting on proper attire for film stars attending public functions, but clarified that her remarks were not intended as moral policing.

Addressing broader cultural shifts, Prathibha also expressed disapproval of certain TV reality shows, criticizing evening activities where people make secretive comments on others' clothing. She emphasized the need for propriety in public life, advocating for a balance between personal freedom and societal norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)