Left Menu

Delhi's Crackdown on Diwali Fireworks: Balancing Tradition and Pollution

The Delhi government is awaiting a Supreme Court decision regarding the firecracker ban for Diwali. Officials aim to prevent pollution spikes during festivities by advocating for a balanced approach, including permitting green firecrackers while enforcing anti-pollution measures. Enforcement teams and public reporting platforms will help monitor adherence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:23 IST
Delhi's Crackdown on Diwali Fireworks: Balancing Tradition and Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Diwali approaches, the Delhi government is optimistic about the Supreme Court potentially easing the firecracker ban. The city's authorities are taking steps to ensure pollution does not surge, emphasizing the importance of controlled celebrations with green firecrackers.

On Friday, the Supreme Court highlighted the impracticality of a total firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR, suggesting a need for compromise. Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran are deliberating pleas advocating for permissible 'green' fireworks.

Delhi's ministers are pushing for the ban to be lifted for an hour during Diwali and Guru Parab, emphasizing cultural significance. Stringent protocols, including police and citizen engagement, are in place to enforce compliance with pollution standards.

TRENDING

1
Pharma Giants On Deck: Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca Eye Deals Amid Tariff Talks

Pharma Giants On Deck: Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca Eye Deals Amid Tariff Talks

 Global
2
Strengthening Tides: India and UK Enhance Defence Cooperation

Strengthening Tides: India and UK Enhance Defence Cooperation

 India
3
Brazil Dominates in Seoul with a 5-0 Victory over South Korea

Brazil Dominates in Seoul with a 5-0 Victory over South Korea

 South Korea
4
Cousins in Shanghai: A Family Affair at the Masters

Cousins in Shanghai: A Family Affair at the Masters

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025