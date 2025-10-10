Delhi's Crackdown on Diwali Fireworks: Balancing Tradition and Pollution

As Diwali approaches, the Delhi government is optimistic about the Supreme Court potentially easing the firecracker ban. The city's authorities are taking steps to ensure pollution does not surge, emphasizing the importance of controlled celebrations with green firecrackers.

On Friday, the Supreme Court highlighted the impracticality of a total firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR, suggesting a need for compromise. Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran are deliberating pleas advocating for permissible 'green' fireworks.

Delhi's ministers are pushing for the ban to be lifted for an hour during Diwali and Guru Parab, emphasizing cultural significance. Stringent protocols, including police and citizen engagement, are in place to enforce compliance with pollution standards.