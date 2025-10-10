Green Diwali: Himachal's Push for Eco-Friendly Celebrations
Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal has mandated that only green firecrackers will be sold in Una district, Himachal Pradesh, for Diwali and other festivals. This is in compliance with the National Green Tribunal and Supreme Court directives. Temporary licenses are necessary for vendors, obtainable via the e-district portal.
The Deputy Commissioner of Una district, Jatin Lal, announced new regulations on Friday regarding the sale of firecrackers for upcoming festivals like Diwali. Only environmentally friendly 'green' firecrackers will be permitted for sale, following orders from the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court.
Firecracker vendors must obtain a temporary license from the respective Sub-Divisional Magistrate, available online via the e-district portal. Jatin Lal emphasized that selling firecrackers without a license will not be tolerated. Specific locations will be designated for the sale, and the police are charged with ensuring compliance.
Lal also laid out safety guidelines for storing and selling the green firecrackers, stressing the importance of non-flammable storage materials and necessary firefighting equipment. This move aims to prioritize public safety and environmental protection during festive celebrations.
