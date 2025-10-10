Delhi's Eco-Tourism Revolution: Unveiling Global Wildlife Fair-2025

The Delhi government on Friday unveiled the Global Wildlife Fair-2025, a trailblazing event aimed at putting the spotlight on eco-tourism and the city's rich biodiversity. Held at the Constitution Club of India, the three-day affair is organized by the Tourism Department and attended by Minister for Art, Culture, and Tourism, Kapil Mishra.

During the opening session, Mishra articulated the government's intention to transform Delhi into a hub for eco-tourism and wildlife within the coming years. He emphasized shifting the focus from traditional heritage sites to include natural attractions and biodiversity zones.

Mishra heralded the need for initiatives like weekly nature walks to promote natural heritage. With coordinated efforts from the government and stakeholders, Delhi is poised to become a global center for eco-tourism, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision for nature-based tourism in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)