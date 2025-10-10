Maharashtra Teams Up with Spain to Build Iconic Nagpur Convention Hub
The Maharashtra government has partnered with Spain's Fira Barcelona International to develop a world-class convention centre in Nagpur. The centre aims to host exhibitions, conferences, and cultural events, reflecting Nagpur's heritage. It will be technologically advanced, environmentally sustainable, and leverage India's AI innovations.
The Maharashtra government has entered into an agreement with Spain's Fira Barcelona International Company to create a state-of-the-art convention centre in Nagpur.
In a ceremony attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the importance of transportation connectivity for the proposed site was highlighted. Fadnavis emphasized that the centre should not only host events but also celebrate local culture.
Spanish Ambassador Juan Antonio praised India-Spain relations and noted technology's role in India's transformation, while highlighting Mumbai's strategic importance for Spanish companies.
