Fear Stalks Bahraich Amidst Surge in Wolf Attacks

A suspected wolf attack has left a seven-year-old girl injured in Bahraich district, just 24 hours after an elderly woman suffered a similar fate.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. in Godhiya No 3 village, according to Divisional Forest Officer Ram Singh Yadav. Efforts are being made to track the animal.

Amid the increased attacks, the Chief Minister has sanctioned a capture-or-shoot order and announced compensations for victims' families, while urging locals to remain indoors and secure their homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)