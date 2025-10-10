Left Menu

Fear Stalks Bahraich Amidst Surge in Wolf Attacks

In Bahraich district, a series of suspected wolf attacks has left residents anxious. A seven-year-old girl was injured following an attack, just a day after an elderly woman faced a similar ordeal. Efforts are underway to identify the animal responsible as villagers stay vigilant.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A suspected wolf attack has left a seven-year-old girl injured in Bahraich district, just 24 hours after an elderly woman suffered a similar fate.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. in Godhiya No 3 village, according to Divisional Forest Officer Ram Singh Yadav. Efforts are being made to track the animal.

Amid the increased attacks, the Chief Minister has sanctioned a capture-or-shoot order and announced compensations for victims' families, while urging locals to remain indoors and secure their homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

