Fear Stalks Bahraich Amidst Surge in Wolf Attacks
In Bahraich district, a series of suspected wolf attacks has left residents anxious. A seven-year-old girl was injured following an attack, just a day after an elderly woman faced a similar ordeal. Efforts are underway to identify the animal responsible as villagers stay vigilant.
A suspected wolf attack has left a seven-year-old girl injured in Bahraich district, just 24 hours after an elderly woman suffered a similar fate.
The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. in Godhiya No 3 village, according to Divisional Forest Officer Ram Singh Yadav. Efforts are being made to track the animal.
Amid the increased attacks, the Chief Minister has sanctioned a capture-or-shoot order and announced compensations for victims' families, while urging locals to remain indoors and secure their homes.
