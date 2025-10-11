Spotlight on Stars: Festival Premieres, Legal Battles, and Musical Triumphs

The London Film Festival began with the premiere of Daniel Craig's third appearance as detective Benoit Blanc in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.' Stars including Glenn Close and Mila Kunis graced the red carpet, with the movie pushing the darker and gothic tones of its predecessors.

In legal news, Drake's defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group and Kendrick Lamar was dismissed in Manhattan, as Lamar's lyrics were ruled as nonactionable opinion. Meanwhile, King Charles' first insights on environmentalism from the 1970s are the subject of a new documentary film.

Musical legends continue to dominate headlines with Taylor Swift breaking records in the UK charts and Dolly Parton quelling health rumors. Jennifer Lopez reinterprets roles in 'Kiss of the Spider Woman.' Additionally, CAA raises concerns over OpenAI's video tool Sora, and the music world mourns the passing of Moody Blues' John Lodge.

