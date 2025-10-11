Shanaya Kapoor Steps Into Style as Steve Madden's First Indian Brand Ambassador

Steve Madden, the acclaimed footwear and accessories giant, has made a strategic move by appointing Bollywood star Shanaya Kapoor as its inaugural brand ambassador in India. This partnership underscores Steve Madden's dedication to strengthening its presence in India and aligning its dynamic design ethos with a significant cultural figure.

Kapoor's role will involve fronting key campaigns, including the upcoming Autumn Winter '25 and Spring Summer '26 lines. Her distinctive style, which marries contemporary trends with a relatable flair, exemplifies Steve Madden's mission to craft pieces that are both aspirational and wearable.

This collaboration not only serves as a strategic step in expanding the brand's reach within India but also empowers a new generation of fashion-forward consumers to view style as a form of personal expression. The partnership with Reliance Brands aims to reinforce Steve Madden's retail and digital footprint across the Indian market.