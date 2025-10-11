New Venkateswara Temple Plans in Guwahati Unveiled
A delegation from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) met with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss the construction of a Venkateswara Swamy temple in Guwahati. The meeting, held at Sarma's office, focused on the plans for the new temple in the northeastern city.
A high-level meeting took place on Friday as the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) delegation conferred with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding establishing a new Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Guwahati.
The meeting was held at the Chief Minister's office and highlighted intentions to bring a significant religious site to the northeastern metropolis.
Attended by TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu, this discussion marks a pivotal step in the plans aimed at enhancing the region's cultural and spiritual landscape.
