Left Menu

New Venkateswara Temple Plans in Guwahati Unveiled

A delegation from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) met with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss the construction of a Venkateswara Swamy temple in Guwahati. The meeting, held at Sarma's office, focused on the plans for the new temple in the northeastern city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-10-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 12:33 IST
New Venkateswara Temple Plans in Guwahati Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-level meeting took place on Friday as the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) delegation conferred with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding establishing a new Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Guwahati.

The meeting was held at the Chief Minister's office and highlighted intentions to bring a significant religious site to the northeastern metropolis.

Attended by TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu, this discussion marks a pivotal step in the plans aimed at enhancing the region's cultural and spiritual landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's 37-Day Mission: A Heartwarming Reunion

Delhi Police's 37-Day Mission: A Heartwarming Reunion

 India
2
Spin Wickets and Strategy: South Africa Gears Up for Pakistan Challenge

Spin Wickets and Strategy: South Africa Gears Up for Pakistan Challenge

 Pakistan
3
Luigi Mangione Faces Legal Battle Over High-Stakes Charges

Luigi Mangione Faces Legal Battle Over High-Stakes Charges

 Global
4
North Korea and Vietnam Forge New Partnerships Across Key Sectors

North Korea and Vietnam Forge New Partnerships Across Key Sectors

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025