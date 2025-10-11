Left Menu

Celebrating 'She Speaks': IIC Festival Honors Women's Cultural Impact

The 21st edition of 'The IIC Experience: A Festival of the Arts' showcases women's voices and leadership in cultural fields. Curated by IIC President Shyam Saran, the event focuses on high-quality experiences. Highlights include diverse performances, discussions, and exhibitions spotlighting women's contributions to arts and society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 14:01 IST
The 21st edition of 'The IIC Experience: A Festival of the Arts' has taken center stage, with a spotlight on the theme 'Sā-Vanitā: Thus She Speaks'. This year's festival, held at the India International Centre, is a vibrant celebration of women's voices and leadership across various cultural fields.

IIC President Shyam Saran emphasizes that the event's focus is on delivering quality and immersive experiences for an educated audience, rather than vying for large crowds or competing with other festivals. This non-commercial approach underlines the festival's unique identity in the vibrant arts scene.

Running from October 10 to 14, the festival features a rich lineup of talks, exhibitions, films, and performances, all centering on women's evolving roles in society. Highlights include an exhibition on the legendary Bengali actress-director Arundhati, rare manuscript displays, and performances ranging from classical dance to operatic ensembles, reflecting a diverse tapestry of artistic expression.

