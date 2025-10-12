Tourism Triumph: India's Booming Sector Driving GDP Growth
India's tourism sector significantly contributes Rs 20 lakh crore to GDP and is expected to grow by over 25%. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasizes tourism as a national priority, supporting livelihoods and empowering communities through increased investments in infrastructure and improved travel experiences.
India's tourism sector is making significant strides, contributing Rs 20 lakh crore to the nation's GDP and anticipated to expand at over 25% annually, according to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. His remarks were made at the 'MP Travel Mart' in Madhya Pradesh, emphasizing tourism as a national priority.
The minister highlighted the sector's role in providing employment to over 84 million people, welcoming 20 million international visitors last year, and facilitating 2.94 billion domestic trips. This growth narrative underscores the empowerment of local artisans, women entrepreneurs, and youth engaged in tourism services.
Shekhawat noted the unprecedented investment in highways, airports, and digital infrastructure, which has streamlined travel across the country. This commitment has transformed tourism from an auxiliary industry into a driving force in India's economic landscape.
