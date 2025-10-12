Philippines Opens its Doors: Visa-Free Travel and Direct Flights Lure Indian Tourists
The Philippines aims to attract Indian tourists with visa-free travel and new direct flights. The initiative, supported by Air India's flights from Delhi to Manila, seeks to boost tourism by offering ease of access. Philippine officials highlight the country's diverse attractions, including beaches and cultural experiences.
- Country:
- India
The Philippines is positioning itself as a top tourist destination in South-East Asia for Indian travelers, introducing initiatives like visa-free travel and direct flights. A senior Philippine official emphasized the attractiveness of this proposition.
Air India launched direct flights from Delhi to Manila on October 1, marking a crucial step in enhancing connectivity between the two countries. The visa-free travel regime, introduced in June, allows Indian tourists a 14-day stay.
The Ambassador of the Philippines to India, Josel F Ignacio, stated that the new travel measures and resumed flights after a decade aim to attract more Indian tourists. The Philippines offers unique attractions, including its picturesque beaches and rich cultural experiences.
ALSO READ
Air India's Aviation Alarm: Safety Checks and System Snags
Technical Turbulence: Air India's Vienna-Delhi Flight Diverted
Air India's Technical Turbulence: A 787 Enigma
Air India Dreamliners Under Scrutiny After Uncommanded RAT Deployment
Air India's Dreamliner Troubles: FIP Calls for Urgent Grounding and Audit