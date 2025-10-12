Philippines Opens its Doors: Visa-Free Travel and Direct Flights Lure Indian Tourists

The Philippines is positioning itself as a top tourist destination in South-East Asia for Indian travelers, introducing initiatives like visa-free travel and direct flights. A senior Philippine official emphasized the attractiveness of this proposition.

Air India launched direct flights from Delhi to Manila on October 1, marking a crucial step in enhancing connectivity between the two countries. The visa-free travel regime, introduced in June, allows Indian tourists a 14-day stay.

The Ambassador of the Philippines to India, Josel F Ignacio, stated that the new travel measures and resumed flights after a decade aim to attract more Indian tourists. The Philippines offers unique attractions, including its picturesque beaches and rich cultural experiences.