Threads of Tradition: Patna's Election Tailoring Legacy

As election season approaches in Patna, Bihar, the bustling Beerchand Patel Path becomes a hub for political activity and embodies a rich tradition of makeshift tailoring shops. These street vendors, often with decades-long legacies, continue to craft clothing for aspiring politicians amid challenging changes in the neighborhood.

Updated: 13-10-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:24 IST
As Bihar's elections loom on the horizon, the Beerchand Patel Path in Patna transforms into a vibrant political corridor, connecting major party offices and drawing throngs of politicians and media. Yet, beyond the political clamor, the street sits legacy-rich tailoring shops, integral to this seasonal spectacle.

These makeshift establishments, some with histories spanning over 70 years, bear witness to the election buzz while crafting garments that hold personal and political significance. Raja, a third-generation tailor, shares how his family's enterprise has persisted through changing times, echoing a shared sentiment among the path's vendors.

Despite modern redevelopment challenges, veterans like Md Zubair Ansari advocate for recognizing and formalizing street vendors' roles. These tailors continue to stitch dreams and ambitions into every piece of clothing, contributing to the political fabric of Bihar during the election season.

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

