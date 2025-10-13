Threads of Tradition: Patna's Election Tailoring Legacy

As Bihar's elections loom on the horizon, the Beerchand Patel Path in Patna transforms into a vibrant political corridor, connecting major party offices and drawing throngs of politicians and media. Yet, beyond the political clamor, the street sits legacy-rich tailoring shops, integral to this seasonal spectacle.

These makeshift establishments, some with histories spanning over 70 years, bear witness to the election buzz while crafting garments that hold personal and political significance. Raja, a third-generation tailor, shares how his family's enterprise has persisted through changing times, echoing a shared sentiment among the path's vendors.

Despite modern redevelopment challenges, veterans like Md Zubair Ansari advocate for recognizing and formalizing street vendors' roles. These tailors continue to stitch dreams and ambitions into every piece of clothing, contributing to the political fabric of Bihar during the election season.

(With inputs from agencies.)