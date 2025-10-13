Tragedy Strikes During Festive Dance: Woman Succumbs at Karva Chauth
Asha Rani, 59, died from a heart attack during a Karva Chauth celebration in Barnala district. The incident unfolded as she danced to Punjabi songs, later being pronounced dead at a hospital. Her passing highlights the tragic potential of health emergencies amid festive gatherings.
- Country:
- India
A 59-year-old woman, Asha Rani, tragically passed away from a heart attack while dancing at a Karva Chauth gathering in Barnala district, authorities reported on Monday. The distressing event unfolded on Sunday evening in Tapa town as Rani participated in the traditional festivities.
Karva Chauth, a Hindu festival where women fast for the well-being of their husbands, was in full swing when the incident occurred. According to local sources, Rani collapsed during a dance session to Punjabi music shared with fellow celebrators. Despite being swiftly taken to a medical facility, she was pronounced dead on arrival.
The event was captured in a video that quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread attention. It was described as an unfortunate incident by those who knew Rani, expressing disbelief and sorrow over the sudden loss.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Green Fireworks Sparkle in West Bengal: A Festival with Environmental Care
'A Call for Dialogue': Insights from the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival
New Railway Upgrades in Delhi: Enhancing Passenger Experience Amidst Festival Rush
Spotlight on Stars: Festival Premieres, Legal Battles, and Musical Triumphs
Classic Legends Rev Up Festival Sales with Jawa and Yezdi