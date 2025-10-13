Tragedy Strikes During Festive Dance: Woman Succumbs at Karva Chauth

A 59-year-old woman, Asha Rani, tragically passed away from a heart attack while dancing at a Karva Chauth gathering in Barnala district, authorities reported on Monday. The distressing event unfolded on Sunday evening in Tapa town as Rani participated in the traditional festivities.

Karva Chauth, a Hindu festival where women fast for the well-being of their husbands, was in full swing when the incident occurred. According to local sources, Rani collapsed during a dance session to Punjabi music shared with fellow celebrators. Despite being swiftly taken to a medical facility, she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The event was captured in a video that quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread attention. It was described as an unfortunate incident by those who knew Rani, expressing disbelief and sorrow over the sudden loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)