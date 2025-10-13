Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes During Festive Dance: Woman Succumbs at Karva Chauth

Asha Rani, 59, died from a heart attack during a Karva Chauth celebration in Barnala district. The incident unfolded as she danced to Punjabi songs, later being pronounced dead at a hospital. Her passing highlights the tragic potential of health emergencies amid festive gatherings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:16 IST
Tragedy Strikes During Festive Dance: Woman Succumbs at Karva Chauth
woman
  • Country:
  • India

A 59-year-old woman, Asha Rani, tragically passed away from a heart attack while dancing at a Karva Chauth gathering in Barnala district, authorities reported on Monday. The distressing event unfolded on Sunday evening in Tapa town as Rani participated in the traditional festivities.

Karva Chauth, a Hindu festival where women fast for the well-being of their husbands, was in full swing when the incident occurred. According to local sources, Rani collapsed during a dance session to Punjabi music shared with fellow celebrators. Despite being swiftly taken to a medical facility, she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The event was captured in a video that quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread attention. It was described as an unfortunate incident by those who knew Rani, expressing disbelief and sorrow over the sudden loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vijay Mallya Withdraws Application to Annul UK Bankruptcy Order

Vijay Mallya Withdraws Application to Annul UK Bankruptcy Order

 United Kingdom
2
Global Markets Bounce Back: U.S.-China Trade Tensions Ease Amidst Gold Surge

Global Markets Bounce Back: U.S.-China Trade Tensions Ease Amidst Gold Surge

 Global
3
India-US Trade Talks: A Strategic Push to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

India-US Trade Talks: A Strategic Push to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

 India
4
Russia Calls for Restraint Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Tensions

Russia Calls for Restraint Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Tensions

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025