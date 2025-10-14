Left Menu

3GV in Genome Valley: A Paradigm of Sustainable Science Infrastructure

3GV, a state-of-the-art life sciences campus in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, has been awarded the prestigious LEED Gold Certification. This accolade highlights its dedication to sustainable design, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility, cementing its position as a leader in global sustainable science infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-10-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 11:55 IST
Hyderabad, Telangana — 3GV, situated in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, has achieved the coveted LEED Gold Certification, symbolizing its commitment to sustainable infrastructure. The recognition underscores 3GV's excellence in building design, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility, offering a world-class setting for life sciences endeavors.

The LEED Gold certification positions 3GV among the leading global structures in sustainability, emphasizing qualities such as energy conservation, water efficiency, and superior indoor environments. The campus is a hallmark for life sciences companies, providing lower operational costs and a robust ESG profile alongside a healthier work environment.

This milestone enhances 3GV's reputation, following its 2024 achievement as the world's first IFC EDGE Advanced-certified speculative life sciences building. This recognition reaffirms Rx Propellant's role in advancing pioneering scientific infrastructure combined with sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

