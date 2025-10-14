Eco-Tourism Boom: Andaman & Nicobar Islands' Premier Resort Oasis
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are set to transform into a global eco-tourism hotspot with plans for five-star resorts on uninhabited islands like Aves. Driven by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation, the initiative will bolster local employment and tourism, adhering to international sustainability standards.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation Limited (ANIIDCO) is garnering significant interest from hospitality developers and investors for the creation of luxury eco-tourism resorts. Plans to design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) these premises at locations like Shaheed Dweep and Aves Island are in full swing.
Managing Director Chanchal Yadav revealed that 12 bids were received before the October 6 deadline, involving projects on islands such as Megapode Resort in Port Blair. With technical evaluations underway, these island projects, especially Aves Island, are speculated to become prime tourist destinations.
This initiative, falling under the government's Holistic Development of Islands framework, promises high-end luxury tourism while adhering to sustainability certifications. The PPP model aims to unlock economic value and expand local employment, thus promoting the inclusive growth of the islands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- eco-tourism
- Andaman
- Nicobar
- ANIIDCO
- Resort
- PPP
- Islands
- Aves Island
- Sustainability
- Development
ALSO READ
Faroe Islands' Football Miracle: A Giant Leap Toward World Cup Glory
Madhubhan Resort & Spa Unveils Deluxe Room Renovations
Chatham Islands Celebrate Launch of Permanent Ultrasound Services in Rural Health
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Push Against PPP Medical Colleges: A Political Tug-of-War
Typhoon Deluge: Izu Islands Brace Against Nature's Fury