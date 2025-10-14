Eco-Tourism Boom: Andaman & Nicobar Islands' Premier Resort Oasis

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation Limited (ANIIDCO) is garnering significant interest from hospitality developers and investors for the creation of luxury eco-tourism resorts. Plans to design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) these premises at locations like Shaheed Dweep and Aves Island are in full swing.

Managing Director Chanchal Yadav revealed that 12 bids were received before the October 6 deadline, involving projects on islands such as Megapode Resort in Port Blair. With technical evaluations underway, these island projects, especially Aves Island, are speculated to become prime tourist destinations.

This initiative, falling under the government's Holistic Development of Islands framework, promises high-end luxury tourism while adhering to sustainability certifications. The PPP model aims to unlock economic value and expand local employment, thus promoting the inclusive growth of the islands.

