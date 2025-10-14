Bengali Band 'Hooligaanism' Dropped from Unity Concert Amid Political Controversy

In a surprising move, the band 'Hooligaanism', spearheaded by Bengali actor-director Anirban Bhattacharya, has been omitted from an upcoming music concert. The removal comes amid recent commentary on West Bengal's political scene.

The 'Unity Concert', set for November 1 at Gitanjali Stadium, will feature popular bands like Lakkhichhara, Fossils, and Euphoria. Organizers insist no pressure influenced their decision-making in selecting performers.

Notably, 'Hooligaanism' captured attention last month with a politically charged performance involving BJP, TMC, and CPI(M) figures, which went viral on social media. The band faced an FIR for allegedly offending religious sentiments with their lyrics.

