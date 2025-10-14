Left Menu

Bengali Band 'Hooligaanism' Dropped from Unity Concert Amid Political Controversy

Anirban Bhattacharya's band 'Hooligaanism' was excluded from a November 1 concert at Gitanjali Stadium, raising speculation over the political satire in their music. Despite the omission, organizers deny external pressure influenced the decision. The band's political satire previously raised controversy and led to an FIR for hurting sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising move, the band 'Hooligaanism', spearheaded by Bengali actor-director Anirban Bhattacharya, has been omitted from an upcoming music concert. The removal comes amid recent commentary on West Bengal's political scene.

The 'Unity Concert', set for November 1 at Gitanjali Stadium, will feature popular bands like Lakkhichhara, Fossils, and Euphoria. Organizers insist no pressure influenced their decision-making in selecting performers.

Notably, 'Hooligaanism' captured attention last month with a politically charged performance involving BJP, TMC, and CPI(M) figures, which went viral on social media. The band faced an FIR for allegedly offending religious sentiments with their lyrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

