Illustrated Guide Highlights Earthquake Awareness on World Disaster Risk Reduction Day
An illustrated book titled 'Latur Earthquake Learning' by Vivekananda Kadam was released on World Disaster Risk Reduction Day to educate students on earthquake preparedness. The book, unveiled at IIT Bombay, provides insights into the 1993 Latur disaster and actions to undertake during such emergencies.
- Country:
- India
An illustrated book focused on earthquake awareness, 'Latur Earthquake Learning,' was launched to mark World Disaster Risk Reduction Day. The book aims to educate students on earthquake preparedness without fostering fear.
Authored by Vivekananda Kadam, Disaster Management Cell chief in Palghar, the book was officially unveiled by Dr. Ravi Sinha, a renowned expert in earthquake engineering, at the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Bombay.
The book delves into the 1993 Latur-Osmanabad earthquake, capturing its devastating impact and illustrating effective actions for earthquake response and preparedness. The disaster, with a magnitude of 6.4, led to the loss of over 8,000 lives and the destruction of 52 villages, emphasizing the need for robust disaster management education.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
No educational institution will be allowed to violate constitutional rights, says Kerala Minister Sivankutty.
Forgery Unveiled: Latur's Quota Scandal
Kerala General Education Minister Sivankutty directs Christian school to allow Muslim girl to continue studies wearing religious headscarf.
Bridging Borders: Indian Students Access Global Education at King's College London
Jaro Education Expands to Empower Tier-II Cities