Michael Sandel Awarded 2025 Berggruen Prize for Impact on Global Philosophy

Michael Sandel, a leading political philosopher, has been named the 2025 Laureate of the Berggruen Prize for Philosophy & Culture. The award recognizes his profound influence on global thinking about justice, ethics, and democracy. Sandel's career spans decades and includes numerous impactful publications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:32 IST
Renowned political philosopher Michael Sandel has been honored with the 2025 Berggruen Prize for Philosophy & Culture, marking a significant recognition of his work on ethics, justice, and democracy.

Announced by the Berggruen Institute, the $1 million award celebrates Sandel's contribution to shaping human understanding in our rapidly evolving world. His critiques of prevailing ideologies resonate deeply in addressing today's pressing issues.

Sandel, a Harvard professor and author of widely acclaimed books, joins a prestigious group of laureates. His course 'Justice' revolutionized online education, reaching millions. The prize will be awarded in spring 2026 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

