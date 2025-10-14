Michael Sandel Awarded 2025 Berggruen Prize for Impact on Global Philosophy
Michael Sandel, a leading political philosopher, has been named the 2025 Laureate of the Berggruen Prize for Philosophy & Culture. The award recognizes his profound influence on global thinking about justice, ethics, and democracy. Sandel's career spans decades and includes numerous impactful publications.
Renowned political philosopher Michael Sandel has been honored with the 2025 Berggruen Prize for Philosophy & Culture, marking a significant recognition of his work on ethics, justice, and democracy.
Announced by the Berggruen Institute, the $1 million award celebrates Sandel's contribution to shaping human understanding in our rapidly evolving world. His critiques of prevailing ideologies resonate deeply in addressing today's pressing issues.
Sandel, a Harvard professor and author of widely acclaimed books, joins a prestigious group of laureates. His course 'Justice' revolutionized online education, reaching millions. The prize will be awarded in spring 2026 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
