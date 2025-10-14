Michael Sandel Awarded 2025 Berggruen Prize for Impact on Global Philosophy

Renowned political philosopher Michael Sandel has been honored with the 2025 Berggruen Prize for Philosophy & Culture, marking a significant recognition of his work on ethics, justice, and democracy.

Announced by the Berggruen Institute, the $1 million award celebrates Sandel's contribution to shaping human understanding in our rapidly evolving world. His critiques of prevailing ideologies resonate deeply in addressing today's pressing issues.

Sandel, a Harvard professor and author of widely acclaimed books, joins a prestigious group of laureates. His course 'Justice' revolutionized online education, reaching millions. The prize will be awarded in spring 2026 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

(With inputs from agencies.)