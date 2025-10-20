Left Menu

Pakistan's Leaders Extend Diwali Greetings, Emphasize Minority Rights

Pakistan's top leaders, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, extended Diwali greetings to the Hindu community, emphasizing the commitment to minority rights. They highlighted the symbolism of Diwali as a triumph of light over darkness and urged efforts towards harmony and shared prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 20-10-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 15:38 IST
Pakistan's Leaders Extend Diwali Greetings, Emphasize Minority Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a gesture of inclusivity and support for minority rights, Pakistan's top leaders conveyed Diwali greetings to the Hindu community. President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized that Diwali symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, and underscored the protection of minority rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

Highlighting the significant contributions of the Hindu community to various sectors, President Zardari reaffirmed the nation's dedication to ensuring equality and religious freedom for all citizens. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a message circulated via social media, wished the Hindu community in Pakistan and worldwide a joyous Diwali.

PM Sharif encouraged unity and cooperation among different faiths to illuminate the path towards peace and prosperity. He stressed that the spirit of Diwali should guide efforts to combat intolerance and inequality, thus paving the way for a harmonious and progressive society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

 United States
2
Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

 Global
3
Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

 India
4
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025