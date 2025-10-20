Pakistan's Leaders Extend Diwali Greetings, Emphasize Minority Rights
Pakistan's top leaders, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, extended Diwali greetings to the Hindu community, emphasizing the commitment to minority rights. They highlighted the symbolism of Diwali as a triumph of light over darkness and urged efforts towards harmony and shared prosperity.
In a gesture of inclusivity and support for minority rights, Pakistan's top leaders conveyed Diwali greetings to the Hindu community. President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized that Diwali symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, and underscored the protection of minority rights as enshrined in the Constitution.
Highlighting the significant contributions of the Hindu community to various sectors, President Zardari reaffirmed the nation's dedication to ensuring equality and religious freedom for all citizens. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a message circulated via social media, wished the Hindu community in Pakistan and worldwide a joyous Diwali.
PM Sharif encouraged unity and cooperation among different faiths to illuminate the path towards peace and prosperity. He stressed that the spirit of Diwali should guide efforts to combat intolerance and inequality, thus paving the way for a harmonious and progressive society.
