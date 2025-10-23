Nepal’s Gen Z Pays Solemn Tribute During Bhai Tika

On the auspicious occasion of Bhai Tika, the final day of the Diwali festival, Nepal's Gen Z activists paid homage to those killed in the September protests. The event took place at Nepal's Federal Parliament in Kathmandu, where activists lit candles to remember the fallen and call for justice.

Over 100 individuals, including activists and victims' families, gathered at the site where at least 22 youths were lost to state brutality on September 8. They demanded the caretaker government, led by Sushila Karki, take decisive action against those responsible for the violence and corruption.

Another group under 'Gen Z United' met at Maitighar Mandala, marking where their movement began. Wrapped in the national flag and bearing placards, they echoed calls for unity and accountability, aiming to hold responsible figures to justice.

