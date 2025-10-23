Left Menu

Nepal’s Gen Z Pays Solemn Tribute During Bhai Tika

On the fifth day of the Diwali festival, Nepal's Gen Z activists commemorated the lives lost during the September protests by lighting candles and calling for accountability. The tribute took place on Bhai Tika, emphasizing unity and action against corruption, with demands for justice in front of the Nepal Federal Parliament.

On the auspicious occasion of Bhai Tika, the final day of the Diwali festival, Nepal's Gen Z activists paid homage to those killed in the September protests. The event took place at Nepal's Federal Parliament in Kathmandu, where activists lit candles to remember the fallen and call for justice.

Over 100 individuals, including activists and victims' families, gathered at the site where at least 22 youths were lost to state brutality on September 8. They demanded the caretaker government, led by Sushila Karki, take decisive action against those responsible for the violence and corruption.

Another group under 'Gen Z United' met at Maitighar Mandala, marking where their movement began. Wrapped in the national flag and bearing placards, they echoed calls for unity and accountability, aiming to hold responsible figures to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

