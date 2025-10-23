Nepal’s Gen Z Pays Solemn Tribute During Bhai Tika
On the fifth day of the Diwali festival, Nepal's Gen Z activists commemorated the lives lost during the September protests by lighting candles and calling for accountability. The tribute took place on Bhai Tika, emphasizing unity and action against corruption, with demands for justice in front of the Nepal Federal Parliament.
- Country:
- Nepal
On the auspicious occasion of Bhai Tika, the final day of the Diwali festival, Nepal's Gen Z activists paid homage to those killed in the September protests. The event took place at Nepal's Federal Parliament in Kathmandu, where activists lit candles to remember the fallen and call for justice.
Over 100 individuals, including activists and victims' families, gathered at the site where at least 22 youths were lost to state brutality on September 8. They demanded the caretaker government, led by Sushila Karki, take decisive action against those responsible for the violence and corruption.
Another group under 'Gen Z United' met at Maitighar Mandala, marking where their movement began. Wrapped in the national flag and bearing placards, they echoed calls for unity and accountability, aiming to hold responsible figures to justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Banana Protests: Farmer Strips Down to Demand Justice in Madhya Pradesh
Delhi's Battle Against Vector-Borne Illnesses: A Tale of Numbers and Protests
Protests Erupt in Mizoram Over Deteriorating Highway Conditions
Pakistan Bans Islamist Party Following Violent Protests
Sri Lanka Opposition Protests Government's Response to Political Killing