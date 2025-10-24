Left Menu

PM Modi Honors Bihar's Legacy: Tribute to Karpoori Thakur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Karpoori Thakur, a significant socialist figure and former Bihar chief minister, during a visit to his native village. Modi was joined by Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur. Karpoori Thakur was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna for his contributions to social justice.

Samastipur | Updated: 24-10-2025 11:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Karpoori Gram in Samastipur district on Friday to pay homage to the late Karpoori Thakur, former Bihar chief minister and noted socialist leader.

During his visit, PM Modi was accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur, Karpoori Thakur's son, and other prominent leaders. The ceremony included a meeting with Thakur's family members.

Karpoori Thakur, honored posthumously with the Bharat Ratna last year, was known for his dedication to social justice, serving twice as Bihar's chief minister in the 1970s but never completing his terms. He was instrumental in implementing reservations for backward classes, even at the cost of his government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

