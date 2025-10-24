Mission Bharat: Uniting India on Two Wheels
Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, inaugurated 'Mission Bharat', a solo motorbike expedition to promote unity, sustainability, and community empowerment. Led by Deepak Bharadia, the journey covers 7,500 km from Kargil to Pune. The initiative aligns with efforts to enhance Ladakh's role in adventure tourism and eco-friendly development.
Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, officially launched 'Mission Bharat' on Friday. This ambitious solo motorbike expedition aims to foster national integration, sustainable development, and community empowerment.
Undertaken by Pune-based biker and social entrepreneur Deepak Bharadia, the expedition spans an impressive 7,500 kilometers. The route begins in Kargil, traverses challenging terrains to reach Kanyakumari, and concludes in Pune.
The initiative, which reflects the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', also underscores Ladakh's growing significance in adventure tourism. Efforts are underway to transform the region into a center for eco-tourism and youth initiatives, promoting long-term sustainability in line with national goals.
