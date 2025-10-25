Ayushmann Khurrana Welcomes Punjabi Star Aneet Padda to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana warmly welcomed Aneet Padda, known for her role in 'Saiyaara', into the Maddock horror comedy universe. Padda's entry coincides with the release of Khurrana's latest film 'Thamma'. Khurrana expressed pride in seeing another Punjabi artist succeed in the industry.
Bollywood sensation Ayushmann Khurrana has rolled out the red carpet for Aneet Padda, celebrating her inclusion in Maddock Films' renowned horror comedy universe. Padda, best known for her standout role in the blockbuster 'Saiyaara', is set to star in 'Shakti Shalini', adding further star power to Maddock's repertoire.
The announcement of Padda's role coincided with the theatrical release of 'Thamma', Khurrana's own latest venture, which premiered to much fanfare on October 21. The film, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, is the newest addition to the immensely popular MHCU (Maddock Horror Comedy Universe).
Khurrana took to Instagram, expressing his joy at the ascent of a fellow Punjabi in Bollywood, hailing Padda's origins from Amritsar. He exclaimed, 'Punjabi aa gaye oye!! From one dreamer to another—keep chasing what you want. Nothing is impossible.' His heartfelt message encapsulated the pride and anticipation he shares with fans for Padda's forthcoming performance in 'Shakti Shalini'.
