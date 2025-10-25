Chhath Festival Illuminates Jharkhand: Soren's Wishes for Prosperity and Harmony
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren extends greetings to the people for Chhath festival, highlighting its cultural significance and praying for prosperity. The Ranchi district administration intensifies preparations, ensuring clean ghats and adequate facilities for the large turnout of devotees partaking in the sacred rituals.
The grand Chhath festival commenced in Jharkhand with Chief Minister Hemant Soren extending heartfelt greetings and underscoring the cultural richness it brings. The festival, starting with the 'Nahay-Khay' rituals, highlights themes of purity, devotion, environmental conservation, and social unity.
Soren emphasized the festival's role in promoting harmony, prosperity, and renewed energy, as he prayed for divine blessings from Chhathi Maiya and Lord Bhaskar for all devotees. In light of the festive spirit, the administration in Ranchi is vigorously preparing for the occasion.
Ranchi district's municipal corporation, led by Commissioner Sushant Gaurav, reported that cleaning operations at 73 ghats are nearing completion. Additionally, strategic lighting facilities and temporary ghats have been established to accommodate the influx of worshippers. The festival engages thousands as it progresses with rituals such as 'Kharna' and 'Sandhya Arghya'.
