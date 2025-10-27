Chhath Puja in Jharkhand: A Vibrant Display of Faith and Devotion

The sacred festival of Chhath Puja witnessed fervor across Jharkhand as devotees congregated near water bodies to offer prayers to the Sun God. Authorities have ensured that the sites, adored with lights and safety barricades, stood ready for the evening 'Arghya', a significant ritual.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other state leaders expressed their blessings to the people on this auspicious occasion. Soren noted the festival's role in teaching patience and gratitude through Chhath's symbolic rituals.

In a bid to maintain order, enhanced security measures were deployed, including forces, drones, and CCTV installations. Furthermore, the local administration facilitated the establishment of additional ghats and parking spots to accommodate the influx of devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)