Sabarimala Scam: Dolly Workers Arrested for Cheating Devotees

Two dolly workers have been arrested following allegations of duping Ayyappa devotees. The accused, identified as Kannan and Raghu R, both from Ranikovil Estate, Peermedu in Idukki district, promised to expedite the devotees' darshan at Sabarimala temple for a fee.

The incident unfolded on October 18 during the Thulam month pooja when devotees gathered in large numbers. The duo reportedly approached a group from Kasaragod near Marakoottam, offering to bypass the waiting crowd in exchange for Rs 10,000, only to disappear after bringing them near Vavar Nada.

The Travancore Devaswom Board Vigilance initiated a probe, leading to their arrest. The duo now faces legal proceedings, with recommendations to revoke their dolly permits. This incident has prompted enhanced security measures, including mandatory ID cards for workers by the 2025-26 pilgrimage season.

(With inputs from agencies.)