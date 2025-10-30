Left Menu

Sabarimala Scam: Dolly Workers Arrested for Cheating Devotees

Two dolly workers, Kannan and Raghu R, were arrested for cheating Ayyappa devotees by taking money to arrange darshan at Sabarimala temple. They promised to bypass queues but vanished after receiving payment. This incident led to police action, recommending dolly permits cancellation for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:47 IST
Sabarimala Scam: Dolly Workers Arrested for Cheating Devotees
  • Country:
  • India

Two dolly workers have been arrested following allegations of duping Ayyappa devotees. The accused, identified as Kannan and Raghu R, both from Ranikovil Estate, Peermedu in Idukki district, promised to expedite the devotees' darshan at Sabarimala temple for a fee.

The incident unfolded on October 18 during the Thulam month pooja when devotees gathered in large numbers. The duo reportedly approached a group from Kasaragod near Marakoottam, offering to bypass the waiting crowd in exchange for Rs 10,000, only to disappear after bringing them near Vavar Nada.

The Travancore Devaswom Board Vigilance initiated a probe, leading to their arrest. The duo now faces legal proceedings, with recommendations to revoke their dolly permits. This incident has prompted enhanced security measures, including mandatory ID cards for workers by the 2025-26 pilgrimage season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025