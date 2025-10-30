Tradition Takes Flight: The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Procession
Flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport were suspended for five hours to accommodate the centuries-old Alpassi Arattu procession from Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. The procession, led by Sree Moolam Tirunal Rama Varma and featuring traditional rituals, highlights the intersection of faith, culture, and modernity in the region.
Flight services at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport were suspended for about five hours on Thursday, pausing operations to allow the historic 'Alpassi Arattu' procession of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple to traverse the runway.
The annual event, which necessitates the closure of the airport twice every year, witnessed the participation of Sree Moolam Tirunal Rama Varma, the head of the Travancore royal family, along with numerous devotees and traditional elements such as caparisoned elephants and police bands.
Throughout the day, the procession moved from the temple to the Shankumugham beach, where rituals were conducted. The airport resumed operations at 9 pm after the runway was cleared, demonstrating the sustained coexistence of religious tradition and modern aviation practices.
