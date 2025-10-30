Left Menu

Tradition Takes Flight: The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Procession

Flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport were suspended for five hours to accommodate the centuries-old Alpassi Arattu procession from Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. The procession, led by Sree Moolam Tirunal Rama Varma and featuring traditional rituals, highlights the intersection of faith, culture, and modernity in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:53 IST
Tradition Takes Flight: The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Procession
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Flight services at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport were suspended for about five hours on Thursday, pausing operations to allow the historic 'Alpassi Arattu' procession of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple to traverse the runway.

The annual event, which necessitates the closure of the airport twice every year, witnessed the participation of Sree Moolam Tirunal Rama Varma, the head of the Travancore royal family, along with numerous devotees and traditional elements such as caparisoned elephants and police bands.

Throughout the day, the procession moved from the temple to the Shankumugham beach, where rituals were conducted. The airport resumed operations at 9 pm after the runway was cleared, demonstrating the sustained coexistence of religious tradition and modern aviation practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025