Bravery Beyond Borders: A Hero's Unwavering Spirit Unites Kashmir and Chhattisgarh

Kashmiri tourist guide Nazakat Ahmad Shah, who bravely saved lives during a terror attack in Pahalgam, encourages tourists to visit Kashmir without fear. Shah received a hero's welcome in Chhattisgarh, where he has longstanding business ties. He emphasizes the strong bond and gratitude between the regions.

Bravery Beyond Borders: A Hero's Unwavering Spirit Unites Kashmir and Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of unity and bravery, Kashmiri tourist guide Nazakat Ahmad Shah, hailed as a hero for saving lives during the Pahalgam terror attack, has called on tourists to visit Kashmir without fear.

Shah received a heartfelt reception on his return to Chhattisgarh, where he conducts seasonal business, emphasizing the deep bonds formed between him and the locals.

Shah, recognized for his quick actions during the attack, has endeared himself to the community with his bravery and unwavering spirit, fostering goodwill and encouraging tourism to Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

