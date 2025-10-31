In a shocking revelation, French culture minister Rachida Dati disclosed that the Louvre's security infrastructure had been neglected for over two decades, culminating in a shocking heist on October 19. Thieves made away with artifacts valued at $102 million, exposing glaring vulnerabilities in the museum's safety protocols.

The preliminary investigation points to inadequate safety measures, organizational failings, and outdated procedures as major contributing factors. While existing alarm systems functioned correctly, they fell short of preventing the robbery due to an overall lack of priority on security, according to Minister Dati.

In response, the Louvre plans to implement enhanced security measures, including anti-intrusion systems and vehicular barrier installations. Despite the turmoil, Louvre director Laurence des Cars has maintained her position, working towards recovery and ensuring the museum's reputation as the world's most visited remains secure.

