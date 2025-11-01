Lucknow's Gastronomy Gains Global Fame with UNESCO Recognition
Lucknow's culinary heritage has earned a spot in UNESCO's Creative Cities Network for gastronomy, highlighting the city's rich food traditions and innovative cooking techniques. This global recognition celebrates its Awadhi roots, attracting food connoisseurs worldwide and promoting the cultural influence of its iconic dishes.
Lucknow's culinary scene has reached new heights with its inclusion in UNESCO's Creative Cities Network, under the category of gastronomy.
Known for its rich culinary traditions influenced by the Mughal era, the city offers a diverse array of dishes, appealing to both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.
This recognition marks an international acknowledgment of Lucknow's cherished culinary techniques and innovations.
