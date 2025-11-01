Left Menu

Devotees Gather at Renuka Lake for Hariprabodhini Ekadashi

Thousands of devotees gathered at Renuka Lake in Sirmaur for a holy dip on Hariprabodhini Ekadashi. A six-day fair began, concluding with a Kartik Purnima ceremony. Visitors from various states attended with elaborate security and communal activities at the Nirvana Ashram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nahan | Updated: 01-11-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:33 IST
Thousands of devotees took a holy dip in the serene waters of Renuka Lake located in Sirmaur district on the spiritual occasion of Hariprabodhini Ekadashi. The ritual commenced as early as 3 am and persisted into the late evening hours.

Marking this sacred occasion, the six-day international Renuka Ji fair kicked off on Friday, promising to culminate with the Kartik Purnima 'snan' on November 5. The area bustled with devotees who arrived to pay homage to Bhagwati Renuka Ji and Lord Parshuram at the surrounding ancient temples.

As described by Ram Lal Sharma, a local social worker, there was an overwhelming rush at the 'snan ghat.' Attendees flocked from far and wide, including regions such as Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Uttarakhand, gathering with families to honor Lord Parshuram, regarded as their 'kul devta'. Many participated in nocturnal bhajans and chants while staying at the fair or camping at the Nirvana Ashram, where free meals were provided around the clock. Security measures were in place to ensure a safe and orderly event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

