From Ram to Rashtra: PM Modi's Vision of Governance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the governance ideals of Lord Ram during the inauguration of the new Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly building. He highlighted the essence of good governance, social harmony, and India's resolve against terrorism and extremism by referencing verses from the Ramcharitmanas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 01-11-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 20:13 IST
- Country:
- India
In a ceremonious event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked the revered teachings of Lord Ram while inaugurating the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly building in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar on Saturday.
Addressing the gathering, Modi drew parallels between the ideals of Lord Ram and the vision of a developed India, emphasizing good governance and social harmony, as elaborated in the Ramcharitmanas by Tulsidas.
Modi also underscored India's unyielding resolve against terrorism, referencing successful operations against extremist threats and the fight against Naxalism, which he related to the ethos of 'Ram Se Rashtra'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
RSS Leader Advocates for Unbiased Caste Census and Social Harmony
Key Arrest in Jammu and Kashmir Narco-Terrorism Case
Pakistan's Pursuit of Peace: Army Chief Munir's Firm Stance on Cross-Border Terrorism
Kashmir Teachers Dismissed Amidst Terrorism Allegations: Controversy Unfolds
Pakistan's Counterterrorism Claims Under Scrutiny Amid Persistent Terror Networks