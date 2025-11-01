Innovative Approaches: Transforming Government Communication

Union Minister Jitendra Singh led a high-level meeting on Saturday to explore effective communication strategies within government departments. With a focus on innovation, the session aimed to make government messages resonate more with the public.

Officials, including Press Information Bureau's Dhirendra Ojha and New Media Wing's B Narayanan, emphasized the need for clear, credible communication in today's fast-paced media landscape. They noted the transformative power of digital platforms in reaching a diverse audience.

Discussions also highlighted the importance of collaboration across government, civil society, and the private sector. The MyGov initiative was showcased as a successful example of participatory governance, aiming to expand its impact further through regional engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)