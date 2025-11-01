Louvre Heist: New Suspects Charged Amid Ongoing Investigation

The Paris prosecutor announced preliminary charges against two new suspects involved in the Louvre's crown jewels heist. Arrested as part of an ongoing investigation, a 37-year-old suspect faces charges of theft by an organized gang and criminal conspiracy, while a 38-year-old woman is accused of being an accomplice.

Both suspects deny their involvement in the heist, according to the prosecutor. Adrien Sorrentino, the woman's attorney, argues that she is 'devastated' by the allegations and doesn't understand her supposed connection to the crime.

The investigation has involved numerous arrests, with DNA evidence tying one suspect to the crime. The secrecy maintained under French law ensures the investigation's integrity and victim privacy, highlighting the importance of ongoing police work.

(With inputs from agencies.)