Shah Rukh Khan: Celebrating the King of Hearts on His 60th Birthday
Shah Rukh Khan turned 60, celebrated by friends like Kajol, Karan Johar, and Akshay Kumar, who praised him as an inspirational 'king of hearts'. Colleagues shared heartfelt messages and pictures, remembering his charm and impact on cinema, while fans eagerly await his upcoming projects.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood came together to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday, honoring the superstar with heartfelt messages and tributes. Friends and colleagues, including Kajol, Karan Johar, and Akshay Kumar, expressed their admiration for Khan's enduring charisma and influence.
On social media, celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Farah Khan, and Rajkummar Rao shared nostalgic images and anecdotes, highlighting Khan's remarkable journey and impact on the Bollywood industry and beyond. Karan Johar's tribute recounted his first meeting with Khan, describing him as both a magical man and an emotion.
Fans and the film fraternity alike praised Khan for his versatile range and enduring appeal, with messages from Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi, and Sidharth Malhotra further cementing his status as a legendary figure in cinema. As anticipation builds for his upcoming film 'King,' well-wishers hope for his continued success and inspiration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi's Divine Visit to Patna Sahib: A Tribute to Guru Gobind Singh
Shashi Tharoor's Witty Birthday Tribute to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Reverse Aging'
Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy: An Inspirational Tribute in Himachal
(Eds: Corrects typo) PM Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar on his 150th birth anniversary.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity on his 150th birth anniversary.