Farewell to Hemwanti Devi: A Beloved Mother's Last Journey
Hemwanti Devi, mother of actor Pankaj Tripathi, passed away peacefully at the age of 89 in Belsand, Gopalganj, Bihar. The actor was by her side during her final moments. Last rites were conducted on Saturday, attended by family and relatives in their hometown.
The world bid farewell to Hemwanti Devi, mother of acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, who passed away at the age of 89 in her hometown of Belsand, Gopalganj, Bihar.
The family, through a heartfelt statement, announced her peaceful passing on Friday. ''We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of Shri Pankaj Tripathi's beloved mother, Smt Hemwanti Devi, who left for her heavenly abode peacefully,'' the statement conveyed.
Pankaj Tripathi was present during her final moments, and the last rites were performed on Saturday, attended by family members in the village where she spent her life.
