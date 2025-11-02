Left Menu

Libraries: Empowering Knowledge Hubs of the Digital Age

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the role of libraries as knowledge hubs in the digital age, emphasizing their importance in fostering authentic learning and combating misinformation. Speaking at an international conference organized by the P N Panicker Foundation, he praised libraries for cultivating critical thinking and empowering communities.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan underscored the pivotal role libraries play as knowledge hubs amid the digital revolution, asserting their crucial function in providing authentic information and battling misinformation.

He noted that despite the ease of access offered by technology, libraries are invaluable in fostering depth, reflection, and meaningful dialogue within society.

Radhakrishnan lauded libraries as learning sanctuaries that encourage critical thinking, empower individuals, and strengthen communities at the international conference organized by the P N Panicker Foundation, marking 80 years of the library movement in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

