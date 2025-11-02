Libraries: Empowering Knowledge Hubs of the Digital Age

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan underscored the pivotal role libraries play as knowledge hubs amid the digital revolution, asserting their crucial function in providing authentic information and battling misinformation.

He noted that despite the ease of access offered by technology, libraries are invaluable in fostering depth, reflection, and meaningful dialogue within society.

Radhakrishnan lauded libraries as learning sanctuaries that encourage critical thinking, empower individuals, and strengthen communities at the international conference organized by the P N Panicker Foundation, marking 80 years of the library movement in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)