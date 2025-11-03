Shashi Tharoor's Playful Birthday Tribute to Shah Rukh Khan
Politician Shashi Tharoor humorously congratulated actor Shah Rukh Khan on his 60th birthday, claiming he ages in reverse like 'Benjamin Button.' Tharoor jokingly suggested that SRK could audition for teenage roles by the time he is seventy, praising his youthful appearance and wishing him continued success.
In a whimsical birthday message, politician Shashi Tharoor celebrated Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 60th milestone, playfully suggesting that the actor is defying age and biology by aging in reverse.
Tharoor likened Khan's youthful appearance to the concept from 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,' noting the absence of aging signs like grey hair or slowing down. He humorously claimed that no credible evidence supports Khan's 60 years and speculated on a secret, global Bollywood adaptation of the movie.
Concluding his lighthearted tribute, Tharoor praised Khan's continued defiance of age and expressed admiration for his enduring career, wishing him years of success and urging him to keep 'confusing us all.'
