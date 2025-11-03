Viraj Profiles Champions Child Vision Health with Eye Check-Up Camp
Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. organized a free eye check-up camp for students in Boisar, Maharashtra, in collaboration with Ojas Maxivision Eye Hospitals and a foundation. Screening over 200 students, the initiative is part of their CSR commitment to child health and community development, ensuring essential vision care.
- Country:
- India
Leading stainless steel manufacturer, Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd., recently conducted a free eye check-up camp for students at a Zilha Parishad School in Boisar, Maharashtra. This initiative was in partnership with Ojas Maxivision Eye Hospitals and the Smt. Naliniben Chaganlal Dedhia Foundation as part of Viraj's commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility.
The event successfully screened over 200 students, providing expert consultations for early diagnosis of vision-related issues. Children who needed further medical attention were recommended for follow-up treatment, ensuring they receive long-term care.
Viraj Profiles continues its impactful CSR programs, emphasizing healthcare, education, and community well-being. Chairman Neeraj Kochhar highlighted the importance of good vision for children's learning and confidence, reinforcing the company's dedication to supporting the communities it serves.
