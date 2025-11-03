Amit Shah Promises Bihar's Transformation with Defense Corridor & Sita Temple
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced plans for a defense corridor in Bihar and industrial development, including the establishment of factories in each district, if the NDA wins the election. He also vowed to make Bihar flood-free and enhance its infrastructure, such as a Sita temple in Sitamarhi.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the establishment of a defense corridor in Bihar, with plans for factories in every district if the NDA secures election victory. Addressing rallies in Sheohar, Sitamarhi, and Madhubani, Shah confidently declared the NDA's impending triumph and the defeat of the RJD-Congress alliance by November 14.
Highlighting infrastructure projects, Shah promised to tackle the state's flood issues through a commission and utilize the Koshi river to irrigate 50,000 hectares in Mithilanchal. He unveiled ambitious plans for industrial growth, including defense manufacturing, and core developments such as the introduction of the Vande Bharat train connecting Sitamarhi to Ayodhya.
Shah further assured the completion of the Sita temple at Sitamarhi, which aims to be a hub of religious and cultural significance. He criticized the RJD's previous governance and emphasized how the NDA, under Prime Minister Modi, will ensure Bihar's transformation with significant financial investments and infrastructure upgrades.
ALSO READ
Liquor Ban Enforced for Bihar Elections
High-Stakes Battle at JNU: A Clash of Ideologies in Student Elections
Illegal Inducements Seized Ahead of Crucial Indian Elections
Nepal Gears Up for March Elections Amid Law and Order Concerns
We will launch Vande Bharat train from Sitamarhi to Ayodhya on consecration day of Sita temple: Amit Shah at poll rally in Bihar's Sheohar.