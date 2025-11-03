Left Menu

Amit Shah Promises Bihar's Transformation with Defense Corridor & Sita Temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced plans for a defense corridor in Bihar and industrial development, including the establishment of factories in each district, if the NDA wins the election. He also vowed to make Bihar flood-free and enhance its infrastructure, such as a Sita temple in Sitamarhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the establishment of a defense corridor in Bihar, with plans for factories in every district if the NDA secures election victory. Addressing rallies in Sheohar, Sitamarhi, and Madhubani, Shah confidently declared the NDA's impending triumph and the defeat of the RJD-Congress alliance by November 14.

Highlighting infrastructure projects, Shah promised to tackle the state's flood issues through a commission and utilize the Koshi river to irrigate 50,000 hectares in Mithilanchal. He unveiled ambitious plans for industrial growth, including defense manufacturing, and core developments such as the introduction of the Vande Bharat train connecting Sitamarhi to Ayodhya.

Shah further assured the completion of the Sita temple at Sitamarhi, which aims to be a hub of religious and cultural significance. He criticized the RJD's previous governance and emphasized how the NDA, under Prime Minister Modi, will ensure Bihar's transformation with significant financial investments and infrastructure upgrades.

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

