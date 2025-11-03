Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Avalanche Claims Lives on Nepal's Yalung Ri

An avalanche on Nepal's Yalung Ri peak resulted in the deaths of seven individuals, including foreign climbers, and left four others injured. Four people remain missing as the natural disaster struck the base camp in the Rolwaling Valley, Dolakha district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:04 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Avalanche Claims Lives on Nepal's Yalung Ri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

An avalanche in northeastern Nepal's Yalung Ri peak has led to the tragic deaths of at least seven people, including foreign climbers. Four others were injured in the incident on Monday.

Local reports state that the avalanche swept through the base camp of the 5,630-meter peak, which is situated in Bagmati province's Rolwaling Valley.

The victims include three Americans, one Canadian, one Italian, and two Nepali nationals, as confirmed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Kumar Mahato from the District Police Office. The search continues for four individuals still missing amidst this calamitous event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025