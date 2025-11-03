Tragedy Strikes: Avalanche Claims Lives on Nepal's Yalung Ri
An avalanche on Nepal's Yalung Ri peak resulted in the deaths of seven individuals, including foreign climbers, and left four others injured. Four people remain missing as the natural disaster struck the base camp in the Rolwaling Valley, Dolakha district.
- Nepal
An avalanche in northeastern Nepal's Yalung Ri peak has led to the tragic deaths of at least seven people, including foreign climbers. Four others were injured in the incident on Monday.
Local reports state that the avalanche swept through the base camp of the 5,630-meter peak, which is situated in Bagmati province's Rolwaling Valley.
The victims include three Americans, one Canadian, one Italian, and two Nepali nationals, as confirmed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Kumar Mahato from the District Police Office. The search continues for four individuals still missing amidst this calamitous event.
