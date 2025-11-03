Saluting Bravehearts: Remembering the 1999 Attack Heroes

In a tribute filled with solemnity and respect, the Ministry of Defence honored officers who heroically lost their lives during a terrorist attack in 1999. The ceremony took place at the Public Relations Office in Srinagar's Badami Bagh Cantonment on Monday.

The event saw touching tributes to Major P Purushottam, Subedar Brahm Dass Sharma, and four other soldiers. These men were killed while defending the office from a fidayeen attack on November 3, 1999. Their courageous actions during the assault saved several civilian lives, including journalists, present at the time.

Their selflessness and gallantry continue to inspire the Indian Army to this day. As official statements from the Ministry highlight, these war heroes' legacies are proudly remembered, reinforcing the spirit of sacrifice and valor within the ranks.

