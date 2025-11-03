President Murmu's Historic Visit to Kainchi Dham: Devotees Advised on Timings

President Draupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Kainchi Dham on Tuesday morning. In anticipation of this event, the temple management has requested that devotees plan their visits after 12 pm to ease crowd management.

Arriving on Monday, her three-day tour of Uttarakhand prompted the district to be declared a drone no-fly zone for security purposes. The temple officials emphasized the importance of obeying instructions from security staff and local authorities.

The visit not only ensures a smooth experience for all but also marks a historical moment as President Murmu becomes the first president to visit Kainchi Dham, following former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit in May last year.

