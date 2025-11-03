Left Menu

President Murmu's Historic Visit to Kainchi Dham: Devotees Advised on Timings

President Draupadi Murmu will visit Kainchi Dham, urging devotees to arrive post-12 pm. The shrine's management emphasizes heightened security measures, with the district marked as a drone no-fly zone. Murmu's visit marks the first presidential arrival at the temple, following former Vice President Dhankhar's visit last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:50 IST
President Draupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Draupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Kainchi Dham on Tuesday morning. In anticipation of this event, the temple management has requested that devotees plan their visits after 12 pm to ease crowd management.

Arriving on Monday, her three-day tour of Uttarakhand prompted the district to be declared a drone no-fly zone for security purposes. The temple officials emphasized the importance of obeying instructions from security staff and local authorities.

The visit not only ensures a smooth experience for all but also marks a historical moment as President Murmu becomes the first president to visit Kainchi Dham, following former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit in May last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

