Tragic Collapse at Rome's Torre dei Conti: A Renovation Gone Wrong

A medieval tower in Rome, the Torre dei Conti, partially collapsed during renovation work, leading to the tragic death of worker Octay Stroici despite a rescue attempt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 04-11-2025 06:10 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 06:10 IST
Tragic Collapse at Rome's Torre dei Conti: A Renovation Gone Wrong
  • Italy

A medieval tower in the heart of Rome, the iconic Torre dei Conti, partially collapsed late Monday, resulting in the tragic death of worker Octay Stroici. Despite valiant efforts by local firefighters, Stroici succumbed to injuries shortly after his rescue.

Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed deep sorrow for the loss, extending condolences on behalf of the government to Stroici's family and colleagues. The accident occurred during a complex and perilous rescue operation, where rescuers battled precarious conditions to reach the trapped worker.

Originally built in the 13th century, the Torre dei Conti was undergoing a significant restoration project when the collapse happened. The structure, which has been closed since 2007, was nearly through its latest phase of conservation work aimed at preserving this historical landmark for future generations.

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

