Tragic Collapse at Rome's Torre dei Conti: A Renovation Gone Wrong
A medieval tower in Rome, the Torre dei Conti, partially collapsed during renovation work, leading to the tragic death of worker Octay Stroici despite a rescue attempt. The incident exposed the challenges faced by rescuers and drew attention to historical preservation efforts at risk of structural instability.
A medieval tower in the heart of Rome, the iconic Torre dei Conti, partially collapsed late Monday, resulting in the tragic death of worker Octay Stroici. Despite valiant efforts by local firefighters, Stroici succumbed to injuries shortly after his rescue.
Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed deep sorrow for the loss, extending condolences on behalf of the government to Stroici's family and colleagues. The accident occurred during a complex and perilous rescue operation, where rescuers battled precarious conditions to reach the trapped worker.
Originally built in the 13th century, the Torre dei Conti was undergoing a significant restoration project when the collapse happened. The structure, which has been closed since 2007, was nearly through its latest phase of conservation work aimed at preserving this historical landmark for future generations.
